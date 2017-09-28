Saudi Arabia Appointed a Woman as a Spokesperson for their Embassy in the United States

Saudi Arabia has appointed the first female spokeswoman in their history at the embassy in Washington. It was only hours after a royal bill was issued to lift the ban on women in the country to drive.

"I am proud to work at the Saudi embassy in the United States as a spokeswoman, and I am grateful for the opportunity, support and goodwill," Fatima Baeshen wrote on Twiter, quoted by the agencies.

According to Saudi television network Al Arabia from 2014 to 2017, Baeshen has worked in the Ministries of Labor and the Economy. She has also worked as a consultant at the World Bank and the Islamic Development Bank.

Yesterday, Saudi King Salman ordered the interior ministry to issue driving licenses to both men and women. The measure, which comes into force in June, is a fact after a long-running campaign by Saudi women and international human rights organizations to lift the ban, condemned as a symbol of oppression. The Royal Decree provides for the establishment of a commission of representatives of the Ministries of the Interior, Finance, and Labor and Social Development, who within 30 days to develop mechanisms for implementing the decision. The Decree will enter into force on 23 June 2018