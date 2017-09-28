Captain of Bulgaria National Football Team Injured in Champions League Match Against Liverpool

Bulgaria: Captain of Bulgaria National Football Team Injured in Champions League Match Against Liverpool

Bulgarian national team captain Ivelin Popov suffered an injury during the match between Spartak (Moscow) and Liverpool in the Champions League, which ended 1:1. He was forced to be substituted in the 84th minute but the Russian team reported that his injury was not serious. So Popov will be able to play for Bulgaria in the last match of the world qualifications - the visit to Luxembourg on October 10th. Three days earlier, Bulgaria is going to face France, but Popov would not play because he has punishment for this game.

Otherwise, in the match from E Group in the Champions League Spartak leaded with a goal by Fernando in the 23rd minute, and Liverpool equalized through Philippe Coutinho 8 minutes later. The English team allowed a second draw in the group.

