Cloudy with a Chance of Fish

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 28, 2017, Thursday // 11:18| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Cloudy with a Chance of Fish Source: Twitter

Thunderstorms with fish in the Tamaulipas region in northeastern Mexico, TASS reported, citing the Civic Defense Administration in the region.

"A curious case in Tampico, the Lomas-de-Rosales area - there has been raining, and with it fish began to fall literally from the sky, small fish," said the Managing Authority on its Facebook page. is visible.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Mexico, thunderstorm, fish
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria