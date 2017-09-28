Cloudy with a Chance of Fish
Source: Twitter
Thunderstorms with fish in the Tamaulipas region in northeastern Mexico, TASS reported, citing the Civic Defense Administration in the region.
"A curious case in Tampico, the Lomas-de-Rosales area - there has been raining, and with it fish began to fall literally from the sky, small fish," said the Managing Authority on its Facebook page. is visible.
