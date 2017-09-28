British Woman was Killed by Wolves Along the Border of Greece with Bulgaria

Bulgaria: British Woman was Killed by Wolves Along the Border of Greece with Bulgaria Source: Twitter

A British tourist has died torn by wolves in Greece, Macedonian site Factor reported.

The incident occurred near the village of Perota, which is close to the border with Bulgaria. Authorities in Greece have found the torn body of the 65-year-old woman and her passport. She was declared missing earlier.

The conclusion that wolves were the cause of death was established by a forensic medical practitioner.

