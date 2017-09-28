British Woman was Killed by Wolves Along the Border of Greece with Bulgaria
Source: Twitter
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A British tourist has died torn by wolves in Greece, Macedonian site Factor reported.
The incident occurred near the village of Perota, which is close to the border with Bulgaria. Authorities in Greece have found the torn body of the 65-year-old woman and her passport. She was declared missing earlier.
The conclusion that wolves were the cause of death was established by a forensic medical practitioner.
- » Falling Concrete Tiles from Facade of Compartment Building in Stara Zagora
- » Brave Frenchman Saved Bus with Tourists from Falling into an Abyss
- » Ship Caught Fire in Burgas due to Negligent Work
- » Bulgarian Woman Died after an Attempt to Improve the World Record of Deep Diving
- » The Mountain Service Saved a Man in the Troyan Balkan
- » Acid Attack in London, Six People have Suffered
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)