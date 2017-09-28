RyanAir Canceled Additional 18,000 Flights Between November this Year and March 2018

Ryanair low-cost airline announced that it canceled another 18,000 flights between November this year and March next year. 25 of the 400 aircraft of the Irish airline, which is the largest in Europe, will be stopped from flying.

The new portion of canceled flights will affect the servicing of five destinations from Sofia Airport - to the Italian cities of Pisa and Venice, the Swedish capital Stockholm, the Bavarian town of Memmingen and Castellon, Spain. Most of the canceled flights have not yet been sold out and few reservations have been made, the airline said.

About two weeks ago, the carrier announced that it canceled over 315,000 bookings for a six-week period from September 15 to October.

In order to avoid canceling new flights, the company tried to force pilots to give up already approved vacations for bonuses, but the offer had little support. Pilots of the carrier have rejected the GBP 12,000 bonus offer that is not subject to tax to give up scheduled holidays.