Facebook Removed Tens of Thousands of Fake Profiles Before the German Election

Social network Facebook has erased tens of thousands of fake profiles few weeks before Sunday's parliamentary elections in Germany, said Richard Allen, spokeswoman for the company.

In his words, this was done in co-operation with the German authorities due to the information on possible Russian intervention in the US and French presidential elections.

"To prevent misuse of our platform, we launched a new initiative to remove fake accounts for suspicious activity," Alan explained. The Social Network has stated among its partners in Germany the Federal Security Agency for Information Technologies BE Es I.

"We have organized training for parliamentarians and candidates on online security issues and we have established a liaison channel with BEI to discuss security issues and credibility in the context of federal elections, "said Facebook spokesperson.

Earlier, the owner of the company, Mark Zuckerberg, said there were no traces of interference in the German election through the social network.