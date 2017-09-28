Armed Robbery of a Collection Center in Sofia

Bulgaria: Armed Robbery of a Collection Center in Sofia

Three masked and armed men attacked and robbed a collection center in Sofia's Ovcha Kupel 2 quarter on Wednesday night, the SDRD confirmed.

During the attack one of the guards was slightly injured as he was hit in the head. The doctors' teams have given him first aid but have not accepted him for treatment in a hospital.

The criminals attacked security guards at a time when they carried the bags with cash from a security van to the center. One of the criminals was wearing a Kalashnikov machine, it is clear from the security cameras. The investigators assume that his two accomplices were also armed.

The three of them have fled with a dark jeep from the crime scene and are currently being searched by the Sofia Police. According to unofficial information of the Bulgarian National Radio about BGN 300 000 were stolen in the robbery. The attacked collection center is owned by one of the biggest security companies in Bulgaria.

armed robbery, collection center, security van
