Half of Migrants who Arrived in the EU Must Return

There were one million migrants in the EU last year, half of whom do not meet the requirements to stay and should be returned to where they came from.

This shows data submitted by the European Commission on Wednesday. Commitments have already been issued for the return of half a million people, but only 226,000 of them have indeed left the EU. In general, returns are made by EU countries and not by the Frontex border service. Since the beginning of this year, Frontex has returned nearly 9,000 migrants, nearly 8,000 last year, and in 2015 only 3565 people. Returned are foreigners who have entered the EU illegally and who do not come from a dangerous country.

Statistics show that people who received sanctuary are 21.5% of Somalis, 28.5% of Guineans, 17% of Bangladesh citizens, 28% of Côte d'Ivoire people, and every third Malian in the EU since the beginning of this year. The European Commission today called for speeding up the implementation of the return decisions for foreigners.