Minister of Cultute: 'The Repair of the National Palace of Culture Will be Completed in Time'

"The repair of the National Palace of Culture will be completed in time," said Minister of Culture Boil Banov, according to bTV.

Money are not enough for some things, but they will not feel significantly, "Banov says. "The project is very complex and difficult - there are some additional requirements of the European Commission, but we can not do everything we want," the minister added.

The National Palace of Culture construction activities amounted to BGN 24 million, BGN 4.5 million were invested separately in equipment and BGN 12 million are for security measures. "This is a total of about BGN 40 million for all projects," Banov said.

The Minister of Culture added that he had not recently talked with the former NDK Executive Director Miroslav Borshoch but said he was still working with his team.