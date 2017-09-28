Minister of Cultute: 'The Repair of the National Palace of Culture Will be Completed in Time'

Politics » DOMESTIC | September 28, 2017, Thursday // 10:22| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Minister of Cultute: 'The Repair of the National Palace of Culture Will be Completed in Time' archive

"The repair of the National Palace of Culture will be completed in time," said Minister of Culture Boil Banov, according to bTV. 

Money are not enough for some things, but they will not feel significantly, "Banov says. "The project is very complex and difficult - there are some additional requirements of the European Commission, but we can not do everything we want," the minister added.

The National Palace of Culture construction activities amounted to BGN 24 million, BGN 4.5 million were invested separately in equipment and BGN 12 million are for security measures. "This is a total of about BGN 40 million for all projects," Banov said.

The Minister of Culture added that he had not recently talked with the former NDK Executive Director Miroslav Borshoch but said he was still working with his team.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: repair, European Commission, Boil Banov, Miroslav Borshoch, National Palace of Culture, NDK
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria