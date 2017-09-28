Putin will Go on an Official Visit to Ankara

Russian President Vladimir Putin is going on a working visit to Ankara on Thursday, where he will meet with Turkish counterpart Recep Erdogan, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by TASS.

One of the main topics of the talks will be the situation in Syria. Peskov stressed that Putin's visit to Turkey has extremely pragmatic goals. "Russia and Turkey - these are countries that have very close cooperation, whether commercial, economic, investment, military or technical, in the field of culture, in the implementation of mega-projects," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"In addition, the parties are co-operating in ensuring regional security, including in Syria," Peskov said, adding that during the visit of Putin to Ankara "the clocks on all these issues will be checked."

