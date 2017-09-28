NIMH: It will Remain Mostly Cloudy, Light Rain Only in Some Places

Bulgaria: NIMH: It will Remain Mostly Cloudy, Light Rain Only in Some Places

Today will remain mostly cloudy with light rain in some places. A light wind becoming moderate from east-northeast will continue to blow in the Danube Plain, Eastern Bulgaria and the Eastern Rhodopes. The maximum temperatures will be mostly between 13°C and 18°C, in Sofia - about 13°C. This is the weather forecast as reported to FOCUS News Agency by  the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for September and will remain unchanged.

The Black Sea Coast will be cloudy with light rain in some places. Moderate to strong northeast wind. Maximum temperatures at 18°C - 19°C, sea water temperature about 21C°. 

The mountains will be cloudy, foggy in the higher parts. It will rain lightly in some places, light snow above 2,000 – 2,200 m. There will be moderate to strong northeast wind. The maximum temperature at 1,200 m will be about 8°C, at 2,000 meters - about 3°C.

