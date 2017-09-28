Deputy PM Tomislav Donchev: ' There Will Be Changes in the State Administration'

''There will be changes in the state administration, "Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev told Nova TV, quoted by BGNES.

He did not exclude the dismissal of civil servants in order to optimize the administrative services.

''The order of the general administration should be optimized. Not every service needs a separate unit or an individual. Practice in developed countries and their administrations shows that it is good to create either national or regional level units that are still state-owned and provide services to all administrations. Practice also shows that there is an increase of the quality of these services and all costs are reduced'', explained Tomislav Donchev.

"The big goal is for the administration to cost us less money and to work better," he added.

