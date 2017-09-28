Ryanair Threatened with Legal Action by UK Regulator

Business » TOURISM | September 28, 2017, Thursday // 09:57| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Ryanair Threatened with Legal Action by UK Regulator pixabay.com

Ryanair has been threatened with legal action for "persistently misleading" passengers about their rights following thousands of flight cancellations, BBC writes. 

The Civil Aviation Authority said it had launched "enforcement action" against Ryanair, the first step towards court action.

Ryanair was wrong to claim it did not have to re-route passengers on rival airlines, it said.

The action comes after Ryanair cancelled a further 18,000 flights.

The fresh round of flight cancellations will be between November and March and affect the travel plans of a further 400,000 customers.

A total of 34 routes will be suspended this winter, including Stansted to Edinburgh and Glasgow, Gatwick to Belfast and Newcastle to Faro.

Earlier this month, the airline cancelled up to 50 flights a day through to the end of October, also affecting 400,000 passengers.

The regulator said that on both occasions Ryanair had failed to provide customers with "necessary and accurate" information about their rights.

The CAA said information provided on Ryanair's website failed to make it clear that the airline was obliged to refund all expenses incurred as a result of the flight cancellation.

Those expenses included meals, hotels, as well as transfer costs to re-route passengers on other airlines when there was no suitable alternative, the CAA said.

The aviation authority said it had already written to Ryanair asking it to make a public statement to ensure customers were not misled after the first wave of flight cancellations.

But it said the airline had so far not complied with its request.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ryanair, regulator, UK, sanctions, passangers, flights
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria