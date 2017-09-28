Bulgarian Vice President Calls for Increase of Chinese investments & tourists

Bulgaria's Vice-President Iliyana Yotova on Wednesday called for increase of Chinese investments and tourists in Bulgaria, and greater presence of strategic partners from China in key infrastructure projects and transport corridors in her country.

Yotova made the remarks while addressing here a reception marking the 68th anniversary of the founding of People's Republic of China.

"For Bulgaria, China is a major partner of strategic importance," Yotova said.

The relations between both countries are marked with friendliness, mutual trust, respect and goodwill, Yotova said at the reception, which was also attended by Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Ministers Valeri Simeonov and Krasimir Karakachanov, as well as Valeri Jablianov, Vice-President of the National Assembly.

Bulgaria attached great importance to the prospects, related to the 16+1 mechanism of cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries and the implementation of the Belt and Road initiative, as well as the European Union-China Connectivity Platform, Yotova said.

On his part, Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Zhang Haizhou said that Bulgaria has already become one of the important countries in the 16+1 mechanism and the Belt and Road Initiative.

"China attaches great importance to the development of all-round friendly partnership and cooperation with Bulgaria," the ambassador said.

He said China hopes for the promotion of cooperation in areas such as infrastructure, agriculture, nuclear energy, e-commerce, tourism, and education.

Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov, while addressing the reception, said Bulgaria welcomes China's vivid commitment to build an economic bridge between Europe and Asia.

Source: ChinaDaily.com.cn