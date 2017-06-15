Council of Ministers Proposes Sanctions for Breach of the EU Roaming Regulation

Bulgaria: Council of Ministers Proposes Sanctions for Breach of the EU Roaming Regulation

The Bulgarian Council of Ministers approved amendments to the Law on Electronic Communications, which introduce sanctions for mobile operators in case of violation of the Roaming Regulation, the Council of Ministers' press office announced on 27th of September.

The additional roaming charges were dropped on 15 June 2017. Roaming providers have the opportunity to apply a "fair use policy" that allows customers to consume services abroad at national retail prices.

The proposed changes ensure a balanced policy on protecting the rights of roaming customers and the interests of roaming service providers within the EU, the statement says.

Source: The Bulgarian National Television

