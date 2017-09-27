Exhibition of the project ReForget Your Past

The ReForget Your Past exhibition will showcase the results of the project of the photographer Nikola Mihov who invited 30 Bulgarian and international artists – painters, photographers, designers and graffiti artists, asking each of them to transform a copy of his photobook Forget Your Past.

The book itself was published in 2012 by Janet 45 Publishing House and represents the destiny of the most important monuments of communist era from the moment of their construction to the present day of decay and abandonment. The title of the series is borrowed from graffiti writing over the entrance of the Bulgarian Communist Party Memorial at Mount Buzludja.



Starting from the idea to transform the book from serial edition into an independent artistic work, the project has developed in several directions. Apart from acting directly on the physical book using collage, image or text, some of the artists also used the book as a basis for video, performance and sculpture.

Others reinterpret completely the book transforming it into a cookbook, Windows error messages guide, small encyclopedia of chalga music, advertising catalogue of famous brands worldwide, and even a collection of paper planes, made of the book sheets.



The exhibition will show more than 20 unique books, as well as different works and videos created by the artists who participate in the project: Anton Terziev, Atanasov, Vito Valentinov, Vesela Mihaylova, Viktoria Georgieva – Mouse, Grzegorz Loznikow (Poland), Glow, Darius Vaicekauskas, Ivan Shopov - Balkansky, Kalin Serapionov, Kaloyan Iliev – Kokimoto, Kaliya Kalacheva, Kremena Nikolova, Ivaylo Stoyanov and Velin Petkov, Martin Kasper (Germany), Milena Makarius, Maria Nalbantova, Martin Angelov, Maria Valkova, Nedko Solakov, Nikolay Panayotov, Natalie van Doxell (France), Nikolay Bozhinov – Nikkawhy, Lachezar Boyadzhiev, Nadezhda-Oleg Lyahova, Stefan Nikolaev, Stanislav Belovski, Fars, Xpome, Hannah Goldstein (Germany), Yasen Sgurovski, Antonia Pashova.

Exhibition of the project ReForget Your Past

part of the program of Sofia Art Book Fair 2017

18 – 30 September





Synthesis Gallery, 55 Vasil Levski Blvd.

(in the yard of PhotoSynthesis Art Center)

Monday – Saturday: 02:00pm – 07:00pm