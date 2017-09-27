High-tech Factory is going to be Build in Kardzhali

Bulgaria: High-tech Factory is going to be Build in Kardzhali

In Kardzhali begins the construction of a high-tech factory, reports novini.bg.  

The investment is worth BGN 36 million and is by Bulgarian joint-stock company. The new plant will produce power supply systems for consumers who do not have access to national power grids. These are rectifiers, inverters, ups. Everything that is related to the power supply of high-responsibility sites, said investor Vel Shakir, quoted by BNR.

The factory will start work with 100 people, with a number exceeding 240 in the next 5 years, said Veli Shakir. We have a terrain where we can make an extension of the plant. So gradually, with each extension, an additional workforce will be involved, added Shakir. The production of the company will be exported to 56 countries around the world.

