Google Marks 19 Years Since its Creation

Google's global search engine marks its 19th birthday by creating a Doodle with interactive games. The company's history began 19 years ago from a small garage in Menlo Park, California. While still being Stanford University students, the Americans Larry Page and Sergey Brin (who is of Russian descent) are attempting to develop an efficient keyword search engine algorithm.

A little later Google was registered as a private company. This happened on 4 September 1998.

For the time since its creation, the search engine continues to grow with the development of new products and partnerships with other companies and technology giants. As of June 2013, Google has 47,777 employees on a permanent basis. The most popular search engine today serves over 4.5 billion users from 160 different countries that speak 123 languages. To mark the birthday, Google has created a series of entertainments that you can explore by clicking on the doodle.