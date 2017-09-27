Islamic State has taken 30 Police Officers in Iraq as Hostages

Members of the Islamic State terrorist group took as hostages at least 30 policemen in the city of Ramadhi, 100 km from Baghdad in central Iraq, the Al Jazeera television channel.

According to the television channel in the southwestern part of Iraq, Ramadhi, the administrative center of the Anbar province, remain a few hotspots of resistance on the part of the jihadists, and on September 16, the Iraqi government began a massive offensive against the Anbar extremists to relieve the cities of Akashat, Ana and Rawa.