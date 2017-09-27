Mayor of London is in Favor of a Second Referendum on Brexit

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he would want to make a commitment to a second vote to determine whether Britain should leave the European Union, writes Evening Standard.

In an interview with the publication, Khan said it was "possible" in the Labor Party's next proclamation to have the idea that citizens would once again choose whether to leave or stay in the EU.

According to him, the deal between London and Brussels will not be good enough to be accepted by the citizens without a second vote, FOCUS News Agency reported. The mayor is a member of the Labor Party and participates in the congress held from 24 to 27 September.