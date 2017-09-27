Mayor of London is in Favor of a Second Referendum on Brexit

Politics | September 27, 2017, Wednesday // 12:56| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Mayor of London is in Favor of a Second Referendum on Brexit Source: Twitter

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he would want to make a commitment to a second vote to determine whether Britain should leave the European Union, writes Evening Standard.

In an interview with the publication, Khan said it was "possible" in the Labor Party's next proclamation to have the idea that citizens would once again choose whether to leave or stay in the EU.

According to him, the deal between London and Brussels will not be good enough to be accepted by the citizens without a second vote, FOCUS News Agency reported. The mayor is a member of the Labor Party and participates in the congress held from 24 to 27 September.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sadiq Khan, mayor, Brexit, London, second, Referendum
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria