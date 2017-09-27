EasyJet and US Start-up have Started Developing an Electric Airplane

EasyJet is working with an engineering start-up in the United States on the development of a fully electric passenger airplane within a decade, the British low-cost company said.

Founded last year by a team of engineers and battery chemists, the US-based Wright Electric will work on designing an airplane that can fly up to 335 miles powered by electricity. This will cover 20% of passengers flying with EasyJet today, says a statement from the airline. The start-up already demonstrated that the technology is working on a two-seater, and now they are trying to fit it into larger planes.

Batteries offer a way to reduce fuel costs, which is usually the biggest cost to airlines.

EasyJet's average flight time is less than two hours so for the company the limited range of battery aircraft will not be as big a hurdle as for long travel carriers.

In addition to reducing fuel costs, the electric jet would reduce emissions and noise, the airline said.

"We have seen the same in the automotive industry. The aviation industry will also seek electric technology to reduce its impact on the environment, "said EasyJet CEO Caroline McCall." For the first time we can foresee a future without jet fuel and we are excited to be part of it . It's about when it's going to happen, not whether it's going to happen, "McCall said.

