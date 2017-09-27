Twiter Increases the Volume of Messages to 280 Characters

Twitter's social networking team is preparing a new option that will allow the publishing of messages up to 280 characters. This is clear from a statement on the company's official profile on the website.

There it is pointed out that many users are in serious inconvenience due to the limit of 140 characters in a post. However, the innovations will not be available to Japanese, Chinese, and Korean writers, as these languages ​​allow a lot to be said with less characters written.

There is no indication at this time when the new feature will be released.

The Twitter network was established in 2006 and currently has about 320 million active users.