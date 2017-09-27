The Russian Federal Security Service is Taking Action Against Telegram Messenger

The Russian Federal Security Service compiled a protocol against Telegram because of the refusal of the messenger to give access to user messages. This writes in its electronic edition, "Dojd" television, quoting a message from the founder of Telegram.

According to the protocol, Telegram did not fulfill "its obligation to provide the information necessary to decode the received, transmitted, delivered and processed electronic messages".

Durov, the founder of both Telegram and Russian alternative to Facebook - VK, commented that Russia followed the example of Iran, where a criminal case against the businessman was instituted. The Iranian authorities have explained that Telegram is being used by terrorists, child pornography distributors and drug dealers.

Pavel Durov said in response that the Telegram administration blocked the illegal messages, RBK reminds.

"Because of the non-fulfillment of the anti-constitutional law of the (deputy) Yarova, the FSF has drawn up administrative protocols against us, which, according to the lawyers, inevitably lead to lawsuits," Durov said in Dozhd.

In July, the Russian parliament approved a law banning on the Russian Internet the use of web services for anonymous access to sites blocked in the country.

A law was passed that obliges people to identify themselves by phone in order to use online communications. Since January 1, online businesses - Russian and foreign - have been obliged to keep their Russian users' data and provide it to the authorities on request.

Dozhd reminds that after threatening Telegram to be blocked in Russia, Durov agreed to register the Messenger in the Special Register of the State Service "Rosemandzor", but declined to notify authorities about user data.