Nearly 6,000 People Evacuated due to Volcano on Vanuatu in the Pacific

September 27, 2017, Wednesday
Source: Twitter

Nearly 6,000 people were forced to leave their homes because of a volcano eruption in the Pacific island state of Vanuatu, reports BNT. 

The Manaro Volcano is located on an island with a population of 10,000 people. He has been active for 12 years, but according to experts there is now a danger of an eruption.

Major evacuations were carried out on the Indonesian island of Bali. More than 57,000 people left the area of ​​Agung volcano, who has been active and dangerous since last month. A maximum degree of alarm has been announced on the tourist island. Agung's last eruption more than half a century ago killed 1100 people.

Tags: Vanuatu, volcanos, Bali, Pacific, evacuation
