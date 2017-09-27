Nearly 6,000 People Evacuated due to Volcano on Vanuatu in the Pacific
Nearly 6,000 people were forced to leave their homes because of a volcano eruption in the Pacific island state of Vanuatu, reports BNT.
The Manaro Volcano is located on an island with a population of 10,000 people. He has been active for 12 years, but according to experts there is now a danger of an eruption.
Major evacuations were carried out on the Indonesian island of Bali. More than 57,000 people left the area of Agung volcano, who has been active and dangerous since last month. A maximum degree of alarm has been announced on the tourist island. Agung's last eruption more than half a century ago killed 1100 people.