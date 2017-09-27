Iraq Gave Three Days to Kurdistan to Hand Over Control of Airports
World | September 27, 2017, Wednesday // 12:20| Views: | Comments: 0
btv.bg
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Iraq gave a three-day deadline to Kurdistan to give control over its airports. The measure is a response to the Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum, reports BTV.
The government may ban international flights to the country within 72 hours if the sites are not handed over to the central government.
Last week, Baghdad asked foreign countries to stop direct flights to the Irbil and Syuleimania International Airports. At the moment only Iran is ready to support such measures.
- » Google Marks 19 Years Since its Creation
- » Islamic State has taken 30 Police Officers in Iraq as Hostages
- » EasyJet and US Start-up have Started Developing an Electric Airplane
- » Ireland to Hold Abortion Referendum
- » Twiter Increases the Volume of Messages to 280 Characters
- » The Russian Federal Security Service is Taking Action Against Telegram Messenger
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)