Iraq Gave Three Days to Kurdistan to Hand Over Control of Airports

World | September 27, 2017, Wednesday // 12:20| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Iraq Gave Three Days to Kurdistan to Hand Over Control of Airports btv.bg

Iraq gave a three-day deadline to Kurdistan to give control over its airports. The measure is a response to the Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum, reports BTV. 

The government may ban international flights to the country within 72 hours if the sites are not handed over to the central government.

Last week, Baghdad asked foreign countries to stop direct flights to the Irbil and Syuleimania International Airports. At the moment only Iran is ready to support such measures.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Iraq, Kurdistam, airports, Referendum
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria