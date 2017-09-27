In 2018 Russia Intends to Block Facebook on its Territory

Next year, the Facebook social network has to transfer its servers to the Russian Federation with Russian personal data. In 2018, it is entirely possible for Facebook to be blocked in Russia in accordance with the Personal Data Act, according to which all companies are required to store Russians' personal data on the territory of the Russian Federation, reports Kaldata.

According to the regulator, Rosenadzor, compliance with the law is mandatory for all companies without exception. An example is the blocking of the LinkedIn social network on the territory of the Russian Federation. By the end of 2017, Russia does not intend to take action on this issue, but after the new amendments to this law, Russian regulators are launching Facebook checks and it is quite possible in 2018 to block the social network.

The Amendments to the Personal Data Act entered into force in September 2015. According to this law and its additions, all Russian and foreign companies are obliged to record, classify, collect and store information about Russian citizens only in databases on the territory of Russia. Similar is the situation with Twitter, which has formally promised that it intends to move the servers to Russians' personal data by the middle of 2018. So far, there is no answer from Facebook.