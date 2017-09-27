Large-scale Constructions for over BGN 5 Million Started in Targovishte

Large-scale construction for over BGN 5 million started in Targovishte, reports Bgnes.

From today, a total reconstruction, rehabilitation and development of five sites on the territory of the city is planned for a period of 14 months, the project manager Dimo ​​Dimov announced at a press conference.

The project "Development, Renovation and Modernization of the Urban Environment in Targovishte" envisages the extension of the road lane and additional lane for waiting cars in the area of ​​the cooperative market; widening the asphalt flooring, landscaping and new lighting on "3 March" and "Kirtanchev" Str. to the connection with the ring road; major overhaul of Sureen Boulevard with construction of a waiting canvas through the hospital; a new crossroads for a roundabout on a key boulevard; development of one of the largest residential districts "West" 2, where the terrain will acquire a new look with an area of ​​over 35 decares.

Minutes ahead of the five first cuts with which construction began, Mayor Darin Dimitrov said: "Our dreams happened! We are on a long and difficult road, but it is worth it." The project team urged residents of the district center for patience during the construction activities, when temporary traffic restrictions would be phased in.