Bulgarian Websites Dig Cryptocurrency When People Visit Them

Several Bulgarian sites use their users 'computers to dig cryptocurrency, resulting in a heavy load on their readers' computer processors.

After Facebook and Twitter users' alerts, there was found a script that does this at monitor.bg, pogled.info and bradva.bg.

For all three sites, it is added directly to the site's code - in other words, it appears to be consciously put there.

By 11 am today, the script was removed from the monitor.bg site. At 15:30 it is no longer present at bradva.bg.

Monitor.bg said they were a victim of a hacker attack and that "the malicious code for digging cryptocurrency was plugged in by outsiders to block computers-both yours and ours."

"While our specialists gather the evidence needed to provide to the competent authorities, the organizers of this malicious attack, took off their masks, and showed their essence - greedy gold miners that were caught vengeance of their crimes is approaching, "the editors of Monitor Monitor write in his explanation of the case.

According to experts in the sphere, although it is not possible to exclude a hacker attack, considering where the digging code was placed on monitor.bg, it is unlikely.

User alerts also report other media that have similar way of monetization, but they can not be found at this time. It is possible to display it through malicious ad banners, as well as to be embedded in the code of the site itself.