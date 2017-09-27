GERB Chairman: 'We are at the Beginning of a Stable Mandate that Relies on Transparency'
''We are at the beginning of a stable mandate that relies on transparency.''This was assured by the chairman of GERB Tsvetan Tsvetanov, reported BGNES.
According to Tsvetanov today, our country needs a constructive dialogue because we are ahead of our presidency. "In all these events, which are planned by the Bulgarian Parliament, let us be united," Tsvetan Tsvetanov urged.
He pointed out that permanent coalition meetings are taking place. "We have made political council yesterday and actually took into account these weaknesses that have been made in the past few weeks," Tsvetanov further said.
