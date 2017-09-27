NASA Planning First Mission to Directly Probe the Sun

World | September 27, 2017, Wednesday // 11:22| Views: | Comments: 0
NASA Planning First Mission to Directly Probe the Sun

The Parker Solar Probe Auto Station will head to the Sun in the summer of 2018 to study the flow of particles coming from the star, better known as solar eruptions.

As reported by NASA's National Aviation Authority and Space Research, Parker Solar Probe will directly penetrate the sun's atmosphere called the crown. Making measurements in this area is the key to understanding the nature of our Sun, "said NASA.

