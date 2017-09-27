NASA Planning First Mission to Directly Probe the Sun
World | September 27, 2017, Wednesday // 11:22| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Twitter
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Parker Solar Probe Auto Station will head to the Sun in the summer of 2018 to study the flow of particles coming from the star, better known as solar eruptions.
As reported by NASA's National Aviation Authority and Space Research, Parker Solar Probe will directly penetrate the sun's atmosphere called the crown. Making measurements in this area is the key to understanding the nature of our Sun, "said NASA.
- » UN Urges EU to Continue with the Resettlement of Refugees
- » Catalonia Referendum: Spanish Police Deployed to 'Neutralize' Polling Stations
- » US Authorities will Monitor Every Word of Immigrants on Social Networks
- » Donald Tusk: Brexit Negotiations not Making Sufficient Progress
- » Nearly Million Mexicans have no Water Because of the Earthquake
- » Fire Broke out at an Ammunition Depot in Ukraine
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)