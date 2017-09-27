Catalonia Referendum: Spanish Police Deployed to 'Neutralize' Polling Stations
World | September 27, 2017, Wednesday // 11:04| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Twitter
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Police in Catalonia on Tuesday concentrated efforts on sealing off buildings expected to house polling stations for this week's planned independence referendum, reports DW.
Catalonia's chief prosecutor ordered security forces to close up buildings and guard them until Sunday's vote to avoid any ballots from being cast.
"The order has been conveyed and it will be executed with all normality," said a spokesman for Catalonia's regional police force, the Mossos d'Esquadra.
- » NASA Planning First Mission to Directly Probe the Sun
- » UN Urges EU to Continue with the Resettlement of Refugees
- » US Authorities will Monitor Every Word of Immigrants on Social Networks
- » Donald Tusk: Brexit Negotiations not Making Sufficient Progress
- » Nearly Million Mexicans have no Water Because of the Earthquake
- » Fire Broke out at an Ammunition Depot in Ukraine
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)