Bulgaria: Catalonia Referendum: Spanish Police Deployed to 'Neutralize' Polling Stations Source: Twitter

Police in Catalonia on Tuesday concentrated efforts on sealing off buildings expected to house polling stations for this week's planned independence referendum, reports DW. 

Catalonia's chief prosecutor ordered security forces to close up buildings and guard them until Sunday's vote to avoid any ballots from being cast.

"The order has been conveyed and it will be executed with all normality," said a spokesman for Catalonia's regional police force, the Mossos d'Esquadra.

