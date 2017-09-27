Russia Denied Allegations of being Involved in Organizing the Referendum in Catalonia

Russia's ambassador to Spain has denied the allegations made on the pages of the Spanish edition of El Pais that Moscow is involved in the organization of the referendum in Catalonia, Moskovski Komsomolets writes.

"The article in El Pais talks about so-called Russian intervention in the events in Catalonia ... everything is interconnected - WikiLeaks and the accusations of Russian intervention and computer bots," said Ambassador Yuri Korgacin, adding that "there are circles in Spain, who just want to blame Russia for something. "

