US Authorities will Monitor Every Word of Immigrants on Social Networks

The US government wants to collect information about every word in the social networks of immigrants, even those who received the US passport, reports Nova TV.

The new rule should come into force on October 18th. Immigration authorities will collect names, aliases in social networks, and information that can lead to identification for any immigrant, including those with a green card.

The idea is to prevent terrorist attacks.

However, there is no guarantee that the information gathered will be accurate and will reflect reality, at least because of the possibility of registering profiles with foreign names or hacking profiles on the Internet, added Nova TV.