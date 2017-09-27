Donald Tusk: Brexit Negotiations not Making Sufficient Progress

Negotiations on Brexit so far have not shown enough progress to move on to the next phase of discussions on future relations, including trade, said European Council President Donald Tusk, reported Reuters.

After meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May, Tusk said he welcomed the new constructive and realistic tone of the British government. This shows that we are about to end with a decision that works for both sides or at least so I hope, he added.

We will begin to discuss our future relations with the United Kingdom once we have made sufficient progress. I think there is still not enough progress yet, but we are working, Tusk said a day after the start of the fourth round of talks on the conditions for the UK's exit from the EU. Britain and the EU can secure a successful Brexit if they approach problems creatively and constructively, British Prime Minister Theresa May said.

"If we are creative in our approach to the problems, we can find solutions that work for the other 27 EU member states as well as the UK and maintain cooperation and partnership between the United Kingdom and the Union", May said.