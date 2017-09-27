Nearly Million Mexicans have no Water Because of the Earthquake

More than 900,000 inhabitants of the Iztapalapa region east of the Mexican capital still have no water after the earthquake of September 19, local authorities said in a statement.

The last quake of magnitude 7.1 has resulted in over 820 damages to the Iztapalapa water supply network and most of them have not yet been repaired. In front of TV networks, the district governor Dione Angiano said the situation is still "critical". In the last days, authorities have provided water tanks, but this is not enough. \

About 2 million people live in Iztapalapa. According to the Seismological Service of Mexico, the epicenter of the September 19 earthquake was 12 km southeast of the populated area of ​​Ahochapan (the state of Morelos), located 111 km south of the capital Mexico. The epicenter was at a depth of 57 km. After the earthquake, dozens of secondary shocks with a magnitude of up to 4 were recorded. As of now, 333 people died, a few hundred remain in hospitals.