Fire Broke out at an Ammunition Depot in Ukraine
Source: Pixabay
There has been a fire in an ammunition depot near the Ukrainian town of Kalinovka. Due to the blasts, the authorities have closed the airspace within a radius of 50 kilometers, reports Mediapool.
The inhabitants of the surrounding settlements have been evacuated. No injuries are reported, but damage to roads and railways has occurred. The reasons for the fire are not yet known.
