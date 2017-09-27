On the World Tourism Day - Bulgarians have Made 1 640 559 Trips Abroad in 2016

On the World Tourism Day - September 27, according to the National Statistical Institute data, it became clear that Bulgarians have made 1 640 559 trips abroad in 2016, reported BGNES.



However, the number of trips was 5.8% less than in 2008.



The percentage of traveling women were greater (51.4%) than men (48.6%). People between 45 and 64 years traveled the most, followed by 25 and 44-year-old people.

The most wanted countries for vacation last year were - Greece, Turkey, Macedonia, Serbia, Romania.

10,604,396 foreigners visited Bulgaria in 2016, which is 24.3% more than in 2008. 586,794 Germans came to Bulgaria as tourists, followed by tourists from Russia, Macedonia, Turkey, Romania and Serbia.

Sofia, Varna, Burgas, Dobrich and Blagoevgrad are top 5 destinations for foreign tourists.