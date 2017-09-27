2 New Graves and Foundations of Buildings Marked the End of Archaeological Summer 2017

Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | September 27, 2017, Wednesday // 10:02| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 2 New Graves and Foundations of Buildings Marked the End of Archaeological Summer 2017 pixabay.com

Discovering two new graves and foundations of buildings marked the end of archaeological summer 2017 on the island of St. Ivan near Sozopol, reported the Bulgarian National TV.

These enriched the recent findings of frescoes, remains of buildings and evidence of reconstruction of the monastery, in the foundation of which, seven years ago, the team of Prof. Kazimir Popkonstantinov discovered particles from the relics of St. John the Baptist.

Archaeologists are categorical that shortly after the relics of St. John were found, the results were very good and they were all recognized by the world's archeological science.

Archaeology » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: summer, graves, coins, archaeological
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria