2 New Graves and Foundations of Buildings Marked the End of Archaeological Summer 2017

Discovering two new graves and foundations of buildings marked the end of archaeological summer 2017 on the island of St. Ivan near Sozopol, reported the Bulgarian National TV.

These enriched the recent findings of frescoes, remains of buildings and evidence of reconstruction of the monastery, in the foundation of which, seven years ago, the team of Prof. Kazimir Popkonstantinov discovered particles from the relics of St. John the Baptist.

Archaeologists are categorical that shortly after the relics of St. John were found, the results were very good and they were all recognized by the world's archeological science.