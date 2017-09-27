MPs Adopted the State of Defense and Armed Forces Report of the Republic of Bulgaria in 2016
archive
Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Parliament adopted the State of Defense and Armed Forces Report of the Republic of Bulgaria in 2016, reported BGNES.
The report was supported by 106 votes in favor, 61 against and 22 abstained.
It became clear that the major problem of the Bulgarian army is the lack of financial funds.
Novinite.com recalls that the State of Defense and Armed Forces Report of the Republic of Bulgaria in 2016 reflects the current state of the military aspects of national security and the results of the defense policy implementation in 2016.
- » International Scientific Conference on "Future Armed Forces 2040'' Will Begin Today
- » Erdogan: Turkey is taking Steps for the Acquiring of Ballistic Missiles
- » Border Officers will Receive the Right to Conduct Investigations
- » The US Senate Approved a Huge Budget of USD 700 Billion for the Pentagon
- » Military Training near North Korea by China, Russia, the United States and South Korea
- » The Turkish Army Organizes Military Exercises to the Border with Iraq
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)