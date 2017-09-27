MPs Adopted the State of Defense and Armed Forces Report of the Republic of Bulgaria in 2016

Parliament adopted the State of Defense and Armed Forces Report of the Republic of Bulgaria in 2016, reported BGNES.

The report was supported by 106 votes in favor, 61 against and 22 abstained.

It became clear that the major problem of the Bulgarian army is the lack of financial funds.

Novinite.com recalls that the State of Defense and Armed Forces Report of the Republic of Bulgaria in 2016 reflects the current state of the military aspects of national security and the results of the defense policy implementation in 2016.