Iraqi Kurds Must Give up on Independence or Go Hungry - Erdogan

September 27, 2017, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Iraqi Kurds Must Give up on Independence or Go Hungry - Erdogan pixabay.com

Turkey's president has said Iraqi Kurds could go hungry as a result of the punitive measures he is considering after Monday's independence referendum, BBC reported.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) of "treachery" for holding the vote despite international opposition. Massoud Barzani should now "give up on this adventure", he said.

Iraq's prime minister meanwhile gave the KRG three days to hand over control of its airports or face an air embargo.

Haider al-Abadi also demanded that all border posts with Turkey, Syria and Iran be placed under Baghdad's supervision, state TV reports.
In a televised address on Tuesday, Kurdish leader Massoud Barzani urged the prime minister "not to close the door to dialogue, because it is dialogue that will solve problems".

But Mr Abadi ruled out negotiations, declaring: "We will not abandon the unity and sovereignty of Iraq."

Tags: Iraq, Kurds, turkey, Syria, Recep Erdogan
