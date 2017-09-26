Tobacco Products and Bottled Alcoholic Beverages will be Sold with a New Excise Label

Bulgaria: Tobacco Products and Bottled Alcoholic Beverages will be Sold with a New Excise Label

Tobacco products and bottled alcoholic beverages will be sold with a new excise label from 1 January 2018. In accordance with Art. 64, para. 6 of the Excise Duties and Tax Warehouses Act the new labels have been approved by the Minister of Finance three months before their entry into force and the orders for their approval have been published in the State Newspaper, 77 of 26.09.2017.

The unit prices of the excise stickers are kept, as for tobacco products it is BGN 0.013, and for alcoholic beverages - 0.032 BGN, the Ministry of Finance announced, quoted by expert.bg

Another new thing about the tobacco labels is the placement of a QR code containing a URL link to the Ministry of Finance's website. The code is standard and can be read through a smartphone or tablet with any free QR code reader.

 

Tags: excise label, tobacco, alcohol
