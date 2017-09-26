Subway Traffic in the Capital was Temporarily Suspended due to a Technical Problem
The traffic was temporarily suspended in a section of the first metro line in Sofia, around 3 pm, reported bTV.
The metro trains did not move in the stretch from "Vasil Levski" stadium to the Airport and to the Business Park.
The reason was a technical problem of one of the trains, which is in the test period, announced from Sofia Municipality.
Metro traffic was quickly restored at 3:15 pm.
