Bulgaria: Subway Traffic in the Capital was Temporarily Suspended due to a Technical Problem pixabay.com

The traffic was temporarily suspended in a section of the first metro line in Sofia, around 3 pm, reported bTV. 

The metro trains did not move in the stretch from "Vasil Levski" stadium to the Airport and to the Business Park.

The reason was a technical problem of one of the trains, which is in the test period, announced from Sofia Municipality.

Metro traffic was quickly restored at 3:15 pm.

