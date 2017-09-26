First Results of the Referendum on Independence of Kurdistan

More than 90 percent of voters said they supported the independence of the Iraqi Kurdistan region, the first results reported by the election commission in Erbil late last night, reported world agencies.

The voter turnout was over 72%, the commission added. The final results of the referendum are expected within three days.

After the vote, the Kurds celebrated late in the night on the streets of Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, where car horns were heard, and Kurdish flags were waved.