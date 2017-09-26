4,500 BGN Fine for the Swedish Tourist Who Kicked a Hotel Maid in Sunny Beach

The Swedish Ralph Sungberg was foundy guilty by the Regional Court in Nessebar for kicking a maid in a hotel in Bulgaria’s seaside resort Sunny Beach. However, Sungberg is exempt from criminal liability and has been fined BGN 4,500. He will also pay the costs of the case, which are about 600 BGN.

On entering the court on 26th of September, Ralph was hiding hisr face and did not want to answer questions from journalists. His lawyer reminded that he had no previous criminal record, had not been convicted, and would therefore insist the court to impose an administrative penalty - a fine.

In the courtroom Ralph Sunderberg said he regretted what he had done and would never hit any person again. He added that he was confused and thought his laptop was stolen and was under the influence of alcohol. Radost Boshnakova, a public prosecutor, explained that the reson for the case being considered under this procedure was that Ralph had no previous criminal record.

Source: The Bulgarian National Television