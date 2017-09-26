No New Funding of Rehabilitation of Compartment Buildings in 2018

For one year - in 2018, the release of new funds under the National Rehabilitation Program will be halted. This was announced by the Minister of Regional Development Nikolay Nankov, BNR reported.

Nankov explained that the implementation of unfinished projects under the rehabilitation program will continue next year, and eventually new funding from the state budget for the program will be requested in 2019.

"We will see what will be the circumstances of the financial year of the Ministry of Finance, but in 2018 and 2019 we will hardly end with the buildings that are currently approved and signed with the Bulgarian Development Bank, and we could hardly have a political decision in 2018 and not only by my GERB party colleagues, and by the coalition partners so that we know for sure what exactly will be in included in Budget 2018. I mentioned we have at least 700 more buildings, "he said.