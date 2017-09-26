NIMH: Mostly Cloudy Across the Country, with Rain in Many Places

Today will be mostly cloudy across the country, with rain in many places, more significant and accompanied by thunderstorms in Southeastern Bulgaria and the Rhodopes. This is the weather forecast as reported to FOCUS News Agency by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.



There will be light wind becoming moderate from the north-northeast in the eastern part of the country. Maximum temperatures mostly between 18°C and 23°C.



The Black Sea Coast will remain cloudy, with rains, in the southern regions heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms. Moderate northeast wind. Maximum air and sea water temperatures will reach 21°C-23°C.



The mountains will be cloudy and foggy. It will rain, and over 2,600 m there will be light snow. More significant rains in the Rhodopes and Strandzha mountains. Moderate wind from east-southeast. Maximum temperature at 1,200 m of about 14°C, at 2,000 m - about 7°C.



Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for September and will not change significantly.