NIMH: Mostly Cloudy Across the Country, with Rain in Many Places

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 26, 2017, Tuesday // 14:47| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NIMH: Mostly Cloudy Across the Country, with Rain in Many Places pixabay.com

 Today will be mostly cloudy across the country, with rain in many places, more significant and accompanied by thunderstorms in Southeastern Bulgaria and the Rhodopes. This is the weather forecast as reported to FOCUS News Agency by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

There will be light wind becoming moderate from the north-northeast in the eastern part of the country. Maximum temperatures mostly between 18°C and 23°C.

The Black Sea Coast will remain cloudy, with rains, in the southern regions heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms. Moderate northeast wind. Maximum air and sea water temperatures will reach 21°C-23°C. 

The mountains will be cloudy and foggy. It will rain, and over 2,600 m there will be light snow. More significant rains in the Rhodopes and Strandzha mountains. Moderate wind from east-southeast. Maximum temperature at 1,200 m of about 14°C, at 2,000 m - about 7°C.

Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for September and will not change significantly.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), weather, rain, thunderstorms
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria