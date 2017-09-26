National Health Insurance Fund Will Ask For Additional BGN 400m For Its Budget For 2018

The Health Fund will ask for additional BGN 400 mln more for its budget for 2018. This was told by the National Health Insurance Fund Manager prof. Kamen Plochev after the end of the Supervisory Board meeting today, reported bTV.

Plochev added that the target of the requested BGN 400 million is to increase the funds mainly in pre-hospital assistance, but did not specify the percentage.

The NHIF manager also commented that it is too early to state whether the health fund will end the year with a deficit in its budget. According to him, about BGN 1 billion has been spent on hospital aid, BGN 80 mln. for medical devices and about BGN 560 million l for medicines.

Prof. Plochev added that the negotiations with the Bulgarian Doctors' Union for the National Framework Contract for the next year have begun.