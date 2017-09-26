Powerful Earthquake Near Fiji

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale hit the Fiji Islands. According to information from the World Seismological Center, the earthquake has shaked the island about 16.20 local time or around 6 am Bulgarian time.

The earthquake was 100 kilometers deep and was registered about 329 kilometers southwest of Tonga and 775 south-east of Fiji's Suwa capital. The Pacific Ocean tsunami alarm center has informed that there is no danger of large tidal waves due to the earthquake. Just three hours before the earthquake in the area was recorded another quake with a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter scale. The quake was 554 meters deep and was registered 348 kilometers east of Suwa, Fiji.