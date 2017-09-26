Powerful Earthquake Near Fiji

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 26, 2017, Tuesday // 14:07| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Powerful Earthquake Near Fiji Archive

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale hit the Fiji Islands. According to information from the World Seismological Center, the earthquake has shaked the island about 16.20 local time or around 6 am Bulgarian time.

The earthquake was 100 kilometers deep and was registered about 329 kilometers southwest of Tonga and 775 south-east of Fiji's Suwa capital. The Pacific Ocean tsunami alarm center has informed that there is no danger of large tidal waves due to the earthquake. Just three hours before the earthquake in the area was recorded another quake with a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter scale. The quake was 554 meters deep and was registered 348 kilometers east of Suwa, Fiji.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Earthquake, Fiji
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria