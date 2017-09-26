The Winner of Eurovision - 2017 is in Hospital, Waiting for a Heart Donor

The health of the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest - 2017 - the Portuguese singer Salvador Sobral, has deteriorated sharply.

He is transferred to intensive care and is the first in the list of heart transplants, according to local media.

Earlier in September, the young musician was forced to announce that he was leaving the stage and canceling his concerts due to a heart problem.

Doctors advised him to interrupt his musical career in order to rest.

According to data from Correio da manha, Sobral is on a special device that supports the work of his heart.

Earlier, it was reported that during his participation in Eurovision, the Portuguese had arrived in Kiev last and had not been involved in the rehearsals because of the congenital heart defect he suffered from.

The media said that by the end of the year, a 27-year-old Salvador Sobral must undergo a heart transplant.

He won the Eurovision Song Contest with Amar Pelos Dois, and received the most support from both the jury and the audience.

Dozens of fans share on social networks that they support him and pray for his recovery.