The Authorities in China Completely Blocked WhatsApp
September 26, 2017, Tuesday
Source: Twitter
WhatsApp is now completely Blocked in China, reports BloombergTV.
Until recently, only image and other file upload features have been blocked, but authorities have for the time being banned the use of the app.
From 1 January 2018, a new cyber security law will be enacted in the country that will further restrict Chinese Internet users.
