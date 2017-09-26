The Authorities in China Completely Blocked WhatsApp

World | September 26, 2017, Tuesday // 13:15| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Authorities in China Completely Blocked WhatsApp Source: Twitter

WhatsApp is now completely Blocked in China, reports BloombergTV.

Until recently, only image and other file upload features have been blocked, but authorities have for the time being banned the use of the app.

From 1 January 2018, a new cyber security law will be enacted in the country that will further restrict Chinese Internet users.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: whatsapp, China, block
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria